Hummelstown man sought in carjacking

Middletown police announced this morning, Nov. 16, that Alfred Carerra, 44, is being sought in connection with a reported carjacking on Sunday, Nov. 13. He is wanted on suspicion of carjacking, theft and fleeing police.



A woman reported being threatened inside the Hardees by a man and a woman at about 6 p.m. The man told her he would shoot her if she did not comply. The pair preceded to steal her wallet, keys and gray 2006 Dodge Durango, and headed westbound on Main Street in the Durango.





Police said Carerra, of Hummelstown, is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He has a crew cut. "We want to get him caught before he hurts somebody," Hiester said. Prior to the Middletown carjacking incident, Carerra was driving a stolen white Nissan truck, said Sgt. Richard Hiester of Middletown Police Department.





As of Tuesday, Nov. 15, Carerra was driving the Durango, when he was pursued by police from Mt. Joy, but escaped, said Hiester. According to a report from LancasterOnline, he was spotted at the Mt. Joy Giant store, and led the police on a chase from there. Police abandoned the pursuit, in which Carerra reached speeds of 100 mph, due to safety concerns, the report said.





Carerra will face charges that are now pending in Middletown for retail theft. "He pushed a cartload of groceries out of Giant," Heister said. Among the items he allegedly stole is laundry detergent, Hiester said. It's a pattern with Carerra, Hiester said, "Whatever he can exchange for drugs."





Camp Hill Police also have charges pending against him, Hiester said.





The woman connected with the crime was described as 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with dirty blonde hair in a pony tail. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans. Police are currently investigating a suspect for Carrera's female accomplice, Hiester said. Her name and photo will be released if she is confirmed by the Middletown carjacking victim, Hiester said.





Anyone with information on the carjacking is encouraged to call Middletown Police at 717-558-6900. If you see Carerra, police ask that you call 911 immediately.





