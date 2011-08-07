Out & About: Robots rule at sixth annual competition

Published Date

Penn State Harrisburg was host to the sixth annual South Central PA Robotics Competition on Nov. 12. The event was jointly organized by Harrisburg Area Community College, Dauphin County Technical School, Cumberland-Perry Technical School, and Penn State Harrisburg.



This event is part of a larger STEM initiative and is open to all students from all schools, as well as home-schooled students throughout the region.



Contestants worked in teams of three high school students plus a mentor from one of the participating colleges.



Teams were presented with six tasks in robotic motion and control. The winning team had to program an educational robot to perform these tasks as quickly and precisely as possible.

