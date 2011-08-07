Fitness Challenge helps improve lives of those who have MS

Published Date Written by Eric Wise
In the years after her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, Jamie Burkett found herself exhausted by a trip to the grocery store. She did not have the energy to make more than one stop on a shopping trip, and she grew fatigued even on days of simple, light activity.
“When evening came, I would just be wiped out,” said Burkett, 37, of Lower Swatara Township.
She decided to do something about it.
In the fall of 2015, she began the 12-week MS Fitness Challenge offered by four athletic trainers at the Elizabethtown Fitness Center.
