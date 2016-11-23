Blue Raiders stars Jasper, Phillips-LaPlante declare intentions for their college careers

Contributed photo -- Bianca Jasper (left) and Sidonie Phillips-LaPlante

Two Middletown Area High School student-athletes took advantage of Early Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and declared where they would attend college.



Bianca Jasper, daughter of Maurice and Tonya Jasper, will attend California University of Pennsylvania to play basketball. She plans to major in pre-med biology.



Sidonie Phillips-LaPlante, daughter of Melissa Martin, will attend the University of Michigan to play field hockey.



Jasper is a member of Link Crew and serves as a Raider Connection coach. She is a member of the soccer and basketball teams and serves as a Little Dribblers Coach. When she’s not on the field or the court, she can be found cheering from the sidelines as the Raiders’ mascot. She enjoys playing basketball, the piano and guitar.



Activities and awards include:

• Basketball, grades 9-12

• Soccer 9-12

• Link Crew: 11-12

• Mini-THON Committee: 11-12

• Chorus: 9

• Mid-Penn All-Star for soccer and basketball: 10, 11, 12

• MAHS Student of the Month: November 2016

• PennLive Player of the Week: January 2016

• Member of the MAHS Division Championship Basketball team: 9th grade



Phillips-LaPlante was selected for the Mid-Penn All-Star Field Hockey Team and was named Capital Co-Player of the Year.



She is a member of the U19 indoor USA Field Hockey Team and the WC Eagles Field Hockey Club.